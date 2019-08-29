|
Patricia Ann McQuillen
Mansfield - Passed away on Monday August 26th 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. She was 68 years old. She was born on July 13th 1951 in Mansfield Ohio to Franklin and Velma (Lucas) Coursen. She attended Clearfork High School and was the class of 1969. She was a member of the Moose Lodge 2511 in Lexington as well as the Legion Post 535 in Bellville and also was an NRA member. She is survived by her loving son, Calvin Earl James McQuillen, his loving companion Candice Shumway and grandson Caden Earl James McQuillen. Two sisters, Janet (Coursen) DeVault and Joann (Coursen) Thompson. She was preceded in death by her father Franklin Coursen, mother Velma (Lucas) Coursen, husband Robert (Butch) McQuillen, and brother Robert Coursen. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians and Pittsburg Steelers. She loved going to casinos, playing bingo at the Ontario Senior Center and taking trips to Las Vegas. She especially loved spending time with her grandson and son, building forts and having nerf gun wars. A private celebration of life will be held between close family and friends. Condolences can be made to [email protected]
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 29, 2019