Patricia Ann (Morris) Noble
Mansfield - Patricia Ann (Morris) Noble, affectionately referred to as "Ma", 77, of Mansfield, Ohio, died late Sunday evening after a short illness. Patricia was born June 28, 1942 in Yerkes, Kentucky. Patricia was retired from the YMCA Child Care. When Patricia was 29 days old, her daddy went to World War II. When Patricia could talk, people would ask where her daddy was and she would answer, "Over there fighting".
As she planned her wedding to Manuel Noble, it came on the radio that President Kennedy had been killed. They decided to go ahead with the wedding on November 22, 1963. One of Patricia's proudest accomplishments was raising her first grandson, Billy, and helping to raise her baby brother who she would send green beans to every chance she would get.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 56 years, Manuel Noble; one son, William P. (Kelli) Noble Sr.; three grandsons, Nicholas Noble, serving in the US Army, Coldon Noble, and Ryan Noble; two granddaughters, Leah (Cory) Cook and Emily Klupp; two great-grandchildren, Bentley Alan Noble and Carrera Grace Noble; her brothers, Carlos (Judy) Morris, Clyde (Ann) Morris, and her baby brother, Marcus (Reece) Morris; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Juanita Morris; her sister, Shirley Jean Caudill; and her greatest loss, her grandson who she raised, William "Billy" Price Noble Jr.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020, conducted by her son, William Noble Sr. Patricia will be laid to rest next to her grandson, Billy, at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio-Donate Life.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020