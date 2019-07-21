|
Patricia Ann Pekare
Mansfield - Patricia Ann Pekare, 71, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born October 24, 1947 in Terre Haute, Indiana, she was the daughter of Samuel and Dorothy Lucille (Campbell) Charleck.
Patricia attended St. Peter's Catholic Church and retired from Madison School District after 20 plus years as a Special Education Teacher. She was a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association and the Ohio Education Association. Patricia enjoyed traveling and taking cruises and was an avid reader. She enjoyed keeping up on current events.
She is survived by her husband, James Pekare; a sister, Margaret (Phil) McMahon of Ironton; two nieces, Ann McMahon of Columbus and Sara (Cameron) Kemplin of Parker, Colorado; two great nieces, Lily and Julianne; and a host of extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Kay Laughlin.
Private family burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Park in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Published in the News Journal on July 21, 2019