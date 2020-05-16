|
|
Patricia (Pat) Ann Shulko
Bradenton - Patricia (Pat) Ann Shulko passed away May 11, 2020 after a short illness. Pat was born January 12, 1932 in Delaware, Ohio. She spent most of her early life in Toledo Ohio moving to Mansfield in the early 1960s. Pat work as an office manager for Industrial Technical Sales and Services retiring in 1993 and relocating to Bradenton Florida.
She is survived by son Keith (Terrie) Shulko of Sierra Vista Arizona, Mark (Julie Davis) Shulko Mansfield Ohio, Daughter Linda Lay (John Marrietta) of Palmetto Florida.5 grand children and 5 great grand children. She was preceeded in death by her husband Dave Shulko and son David Shulko
No ceremonies are planned at this time. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Published in the News Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020