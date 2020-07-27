Patricia Carol Flynn
Bellville - Patricia Carol Flynn (December 3, 1935 - July 26, 2020)
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Patricia (Pat) Flynn passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of July 26, 2020. In the days before her passing, she was cared for in her home, surrounded by family. Born in Akron, Ohio to Joseph George and Elizabeth (Betty) Schlosser, her family relocated to Bellville, Ohio in 1942.
She was survived by her husband of sixty-three years, Cecil. Pat and Cecil met in high school and are both graduates of Bellville High School. They were married in 1957 and have four children.
Pat was survived by her children Kimberly Knapp of Bellville, Teresa (Ted) Catino of Carmel, Indiana, Michael Flynn of Bellville, and Donald Flynn of Bellville; four grandchildren, Lindsay (John) Williams, Sara Smouther, McKenzie (Nick) Eaton, and Bryan Flynn; two step-grand-daughters, Kristyn, (Jason) Fitcho and Brynn (Joseph) Jones; and twelve great-grandchildren. Pat was also survived by one brother, Stephen Schlosser of North Liberty.
Pat was lovingly known by her family as "G.G.", a name she coined for herself when her oldest great-grandson, Riley Smouther, was born. Pat and Cecil helped to take care of Riley when he was a baby - and it was a special time in both their lives.
Over the years, Pat and Cecil have been an example of love and strength to all who know them. Pat was a friend to everyone she met and always found the good in everyone. She would remind her family and love ones that no matter what we should, "Just be kind." Pat worked as a beautician for forty years. For the majority of those years, she worked at Pat's Beauty Salon, which she owned and worked in out of her home.
Another of Pat's favorite sayings was, "Us girls must stick together." She loved spending time with her two daughters and four granddaughters. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Joseph George III and David Scholosser; infant sister, Barbara; and granddaughter, Kirstin Knapp.
Pat was a very special lady, loved by all, and will be greatly missed. Donations in her honor may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA.org
