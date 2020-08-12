Patricia D. Christie
Mansfield, OH - Patricia D. Christie, 78, of Mansfield, OH died on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Arbors at Mifflin. Patricia was born in Sandusky on March 24, 1942. She was the daughter of Evelyn (Hire) Eastman and James Ryan.
Patricia grew up in Castalia and attended Castalia Schools. She was a long time resident of Greenwich and the North Fairfield areas. She graduated in 1960 from North Fairfield High School. She was a licensed cosmetologist. Patricia attended the New London Alliance Church for many years.
Patricia is survived by her children, Todd (Meg) Christie, Dave (Ami) Christie, Scott Christie, Jennifer (Mark) White, Patrick (Amy) Christie and Ryan (Mickey) Christie; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Sheila Fry, Martha Ryan, Carolyn Smith, Dennis (Elaine) Ryan and Amos Eastman. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Christie; father, James Ryan; mother Evelyn (Hire) Eastman and her step fathers, Lester Eastman and Glenn Eastman and her step brother, Roger Eastman.
A graveside visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the North Fairfield Cemetery. The graveside service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Diana Barr officiating. Friends and family are asked to wear a mask and practice all social distancing and mass gathering guidelines. Memorial donations may be directed to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospice, 1020 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903.