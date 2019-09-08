|
Patricia Damoff Barrett passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was 85.
Pat was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 12, 1934 to parents Tony and Mary Damoff. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School with the class of 1952 and on Christmas day 1954 married the love of her life Jack Barrett. In 1970 she moved to Norman, Oklahoma with her husband and son. Several years later she opened a women's apparel business which she owned and operated until the untimely passing of her husband Jack in 1977. She later pursued a career as a medical transcriptionist and worked with both hospitals and private physicians until her retirement.
Throughout her life Pat loved music and was an accomplished vocalist. She first sang publicly at the age of 12 years old on a local Mansfield radio station and over the following years sang with numerous school and church choirs as well as professionally with various big bands and combos.
Above all else, Pat's greatest love was that of family and home. She was an avid baker and cook and always viewed being a wife, mother and homemaker as her greatest accomplishment.
She is survived by her son Tony Barrett and wife Lacy of Norman, Oklahoma; grandson Tyler Barrett of Norman, Oklahoma, grandson Brian Barrett of Norman, Oklahoma; sister Violet Hake of Mansfield, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 14th at Mansfield Memorial Park, 2507 Park Avenue West, Mansfield.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the of America ().
Online condolences may be shared at
www.tribute.care (405.292.4787).
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019