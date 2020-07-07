Patricia Foley
Shelby - Patricia Ann Foley, age 83, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby.
Born September 12, 1936 in East Liberty, OH to Arthur and Evelyn (White) Armintrout, she was a Shelby resident the majority of her life. A 1954 graduate of Shelby High School, Patricia had been a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz.
She enjoyed painting, gardening flowers, camping and polka dancing. She loved to travel with her husband, especially to Maui.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband John, whom she wed September 18, 1955; three children Joni (John) Greathouse of Shelby, Jean (Bob) Burrows of Port Richey, FL, Jon (Sheryl) Foley of Shelby; four grandchildren Sam Foley, Luke Foley, John (Carmen) Greathouse and Jamie (Jeremy) Payne; four great-grandchildren Augustus Foley, Taylor Greathouse, Morgan Greathouse, Jaxon Payne and Journey Payne.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings Harold, Larry and Nancy Armintrout.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at 2131 Park Ave W, Mansfield, OH 44906.
Per Patricia's wishes, services will not be observed.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com