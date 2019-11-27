|
|
Patricia Jo (O'Neal) Carver
Fuquay-Varina, NC - (August 18, 1932 -
November. 22, 2019)
Patricia Jo (O'Neal) Carver passed away at 87 on November 22, 2019, following several months of declining health. She was born August 18, 1932 in Mansfield, Ohio, to Frank W. and Leeta (Charles) O'Neal. Patricia grew up in Bellville, Ohio, and graduated from Bellville High School with the class of 1950.
Patricia was athletic and active throughout her life. As a young girl, she spent much of the summertime on roller skates and wintertime on ice skates. She was an excellent swimmer, certified in lifesaving. As a child, she was a Girl Scout, and as an adult served as a Girl Scout Leader. When Patricia was a student, she enjoyed attending high-school dances and football games. Years later when her sons played football at Ontario High, she never missed a home game and only a few away games. She started playing golf in 1951 and participated in numerous women's golf leagues throughout her life.
After graduating from Bellville High School, she went to work at Tappan Stove Co. in Mansfield, and there she met her first husband. The marriage produced the four children to whom Patricia devoted herself for the remainder of her life. The marriage ended in divorce during a time when this was uncommon. Patricia worked fulltime at Big Bear supermarket in Mansfield while striving to give her children a normal childhood. She stressed to them the importance of honesty, hard work and education, and all of her children went on to obtain college degrees, including multiple advanced degrees. This legacy endures in her grandchildren, all of whom have obtained advanced degrees in fields that include architecture, computer science, education and medicine.
Patricia raised her children as a single mother, and after the youngest had become independent, she took a second chance on marriage after meeting Kenny Carver. The couple wed in 1984 and enjoyed 28 years of life together, including many cross-country excursions and visits with their children's families. Patricia also went on memorable trips with family to Europe, Hawaii, Maine and Wyoming. After Kenny's passing, she located to North Carolina to live with her daughter and son-in-law and near two of her other children who had settled in the area.
Patricia is survived by her children Penelope (Anthony) Cecere of Fuquay-Varina, NC; Kirk (Leslie) Winemiller of College Station, TX; Michael Winemiller of Sanford, NC; and Heidi (Patrick) Morse of Fuquay-Varina, NC.; grandchildren James (Kristina) Cecere, Joy (Justin) Bunch, Megan Winemiller, and Brent Winemiller; and great-grandchildren Matthew and Ryan Cecere.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny (1932-2012), her parents, Frank William O'Neal (1902-1956) and Leeta Emma (Charles) O'Neal (1902-1991), and brother F. William "Bill" O'Neal (1930-2012).
The family will hold a private memorial service to celebrate the life of this remarkable woman.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019