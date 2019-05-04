|
Patricia Louise Miller
Ashland - Patricia Louise Miller left this world on May 1, 2019. Born on December 18, 1930 to Mynard "Tommy" and Dorothy Clements Thompson, Pat was a graduate of Galion High School (1948) and the Ohio State University (1952), where she was a member and president of Sigma Kappa chapter of Kappa Delta. She taught speech and hearing therapy in Worthington and Circleville schools. In December 1952 she married the love of her life, Dr. Richard M. Miller, DVM, and was his partner in life as well as his veterinary practice; she served as office manager, bookkeeper, receptionist, groomer, assistant and travel companion.
She was the proud mother of Steven (Penny), Jeffery (Amy) and Kirk, grandmother of Broc and Ashley, and great-grandmother of Zaine. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Jackie Mersereau and her sons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and a brother, Richard Thompson.
Pat never met a stranger, and her many friends will miss her sunny disposition and genuine interest. The family thanks the staff and caregivers of Brethren Care Village and Hospice of North Central Ohio for their compassion and kindness during her final illness, and the family suggests donations to either organization in lieu of any other memorial.
There will be no services at this time. The Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Patricia Miller.
Published in the News Journal on May 4, 2019