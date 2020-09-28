1/1
Patricia McKinney
Patricia McKinney

Mansfield - Patricia Greene McKINNEY, 79, passed this life on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home after an brief illness

Ms. McKinney was born on Friday, January 10, 1941 to the late Joseph G. and Wilma (Smith) Greene in Mansfield and was a life resident. Pat was a member of the Mansfield Senior High School graduating class of 1959, was employed by Westinghouse retiring when it closed after 15 years of service. After retirement Pat continued to be involved in the community by volunteering with the Corporation of Ohio Appalachian Development (COPD) where she was active with the Foster Grandparent Program. She was a life member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she was very active. Pat enjoyed crafts and sewing.

Patricia is survived by her son: Jeffrey McKinney, West Lafayette, Indiana; sister: Melinda (Eugene) Clemons, Mansfield; 1 brother: Gene Greene, Las Vegas, Nevada; 6 nieces and nephews: Sonia (Michael) Clemons-Journigan, Canal Winchester, Joseph D. Greene, Columbus, Antonio , Jean, and Shonea Greene, Las Vegas, and Kyle Greene, New Orleans, Louisiana.

In addition to her parents Pat was also preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Greene; Horace Greene, niece, KaSandra Greene, and nephew Reginald Greene.

A private service will be held with her cousin Bishop Jerome Ross of Columbus delivering words of comfort to the family.

The family will not receive friends during this time of loss. Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort on our FaceBook page, or our website: www.williamsfuneralservices.com.






Published in News Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
