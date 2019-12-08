|
Patricia Ruth Parry
Mansfield - Patricia Ruth Parry, 90, of Mansfield, died suddenly on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents Gene Terrell and Ruth Seefong.
Patricia lived in many states during her childhood. As an adult she lived in Ohio before moving to Florida where she lived nearly 40 years. She returned with her husband to Ohio 3 years before she died.
She was a homemaker devoted to her husband and children. She will be remembered as a master seamstress and crafter, excellent bowler, avid reader, and music lover who was annoyingly lucky at cards.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Robert Parry after 69 years of marriage; her daughter, Marcy Parry of Mansfield, Ohio; her son, James Parry of Venice, Florida; her grandchildren, Rachel Parisi, Rianne Sanchez, and Scott Kamen; her great-grandchildren, Katherine Watson, Jack Watson, Santiago Sanchez and Rafael Sanchez; and numerous adored nieces and nephews.
Patricia requested no funeral services be observed. Those wishing to honor her may send notes to the Parry Home at 750 Rachel Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44907, as well as performing an unexpected act of kindness. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Parry family.
