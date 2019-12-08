Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Parry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ruth Parry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ruth Parry Obituary
Patricia Ruth Parry

Mansfield - Patricia Ruth Parry, 90, of Mansfield, died suddenly on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents Gene Terrell and Ruth Seefong.

Patricia lived in many states during her childhood. As an adult she lived in Ohio before moving to Florida where she lived nearly 40 years. She returned with her husband to Ohio 3 years before she died.

She was a homemaker devoted to her husband and children. She will be remembered as a master seamstress and crafter, excellent bowler, avid reader, and music lover who was annoyingly lucky at cards.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Robert Parry after 69 years of marriage; her daughter, Marcy Parry of Mansfield, Ohio; her son, James Parry of Venice, Florida; her grandchildren, Rachel Parisi, Rianne Sanchez, and Scott Kamen; her great-grandchildren, Katherine Watson, Jack Watson, Santiago Sanchez and Rafael Sanchez; and numerous adored nieces and nephews.

Patricia requested no funeral services be observed. Those wishing to honor her may send notes to the Parry Home at 750 Rachel Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44907, as well as performing an unexpected act of kindness. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Parry family.
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -