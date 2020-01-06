|
|
Patricia Rutherford
Loudonville - Patricia Rutherford, from Loudonville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord at 87 years old on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her mother; father; husband, Billy G. Rutherford; sister, Elva M. Deitz; and daughter, Nausha A. Rutherford. She leaves behind one sister, Marian Kokai; a son, Marvin Rutherford; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family and cheering on the Cleveland sports teams. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
