Patricia Shank
Shelby - Patricia A. Shank, age 82, resident of Shelby, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Born February 23, 1937 in Mansfield to Charley and Violet Marzeta (Warner) Byerly, she had lived in Florida for many years before moving to Shelby.
Patricia was a Crestview school bus driver for 14 years prior to managing the Buckhead Ridge Marina in Okeechobee, FL for 16 years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to casinos and watching the "Roll Tide", Alabama Football. She looked forward to the time she could spend ocean front watching the waves and eating banana splits. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her four children Sharon (Michael) Shepherd of Shelby, Debra Shank of Shelby, William (Linda) Shank of Okeechobee, FL, and Steven (Kelly) Shank of Shelby; one son-in-law Brian Williams of Mansfield; 10 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 8 step-great grandchildren; two brothers David Byerly and Charles Byerly both of Mansfield; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Olus Shank and daughter Cynthia Williams.
Calling hours will not be observed. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice at 335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby assisted the Family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 12, 2019