Patricia Violet Walker age 77, passed into the arms of Jesus Friday, March 6 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hope and Emit Walker. She is survived by her husband of nearly 2 years, Don Kemp. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Rennette Roney; grandson, Abram Zimmerman; brother, Russel Walker; and sister, Margaret Blankenbeckly; as well as many dear friends. Her family welcomes you to a celebration of her life Monday, March 16 at 6:00 pm at Stewart Road Church of God North Stewart Rd Mansfield, Ohio. Ohio Cremation and Memorials is helping the family with final arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
