Patrick L. O'BrienMansfield - Patrick 'Pat' Lee O'Brien, 67, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. Born July 14, 1953 in Mansfield, he was the son of James (Big Jim) and Lucinda (Kate) O'Brien - the second oldest of four O'Brien brothers.Big Jim gave all four of his boys (and the grandchildren) a nickname at some point - Pat's nickname was 'Grump or Grumpy.' Both family and friends would often start off conversation using this title and even his grandchildren called him Papa Grumpy and Grandpa Grumpypants. Grump worked at Warren Rupp in the machinist trade and in other positions for 30 years, however, outside of work at one point, was one of the smartest repairmen that anyone knew. He could fix cars, appliances, TV's, radios and eventually computers and electronics on the side and was constantly tinkering or researching repair methods on various projects. As years moved on, he did less repair work but he was always a wealth of information even though he was still reserved and often the quietest of his siblings. While he could be a 'Grump' and often kept to himself --- he had a big heart and it showed when he would babysit the grandkids or when he would call on important dates (he had a great memory and easily recalled birthdays, anniversaries and important dates of family and friends.) Oftentimes, if you had a project or something going on at the house - he would just send gifts or helpful items to the house after you had just mentioned it in passing conversation. Grump will be missed by many - but especially by his three children whom he often said were his greatest accomplishment.He is survived by Debra O'Brien (Eilenfeld); sons Matthew (Audrey) O'Brien; Kelly (Jammi) O'Brien; daughter Carol (Pete) Lehman; brothers Daniel (Candie) O'Brien; Timothy (Jan) O'Brien; Mark (Jolene) O'Brien; his three grandchildren Regan, Kaitlyn and Kellen; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by James and Lucinda O'Brien.Friends may visit from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Ave West, Mansfield, OH 44902. We will be observing social distancing and facial coverings are required. Only a certain number of guests will be permitted in at a time for everyone's protection, so please be patient and you may experience a wait time. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Peters Catholic Church with Fr. Kevin Moebius officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Peters Catholic Church /Parish.