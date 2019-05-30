|
Patrick Michael Ludwick
Mansfield - Patrick Michael Ludwick, 60, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Patrick was born on March 17, 1959 in Kokomo, Indiana. He was the beloved son of Robert Lee and Carolyn Ann (Clevenger) Ludwick.
Patrick retired from Richland County Children Services after 26 years. He was a member of Crestline Church of Christ. Patrick was a music enthusiast, some of his favorite musicians were Pink Floyd and Buddy Guy, and he was always looking to add to his music collection. He has a large autograph collection and was always seeking a new addition. Cheering for and watching the Cleveland Indians was one of his favorite past times. He also enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing and was a fan of Mid-Ohio racing.
He is survived by his wife, Chris Ludwick; step-daughter, Melissa Ellison; grandchildren, Brett and Joseph Brown; father, Lee Ludwick and his wife, Helen; brothers, Ray (Mary J.) Ludwick and Marc (Karen) Ludwick; sister, Monica (Petar) Kiryakov; his mother-in-law, Patsy Edwards; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother; a brother, Edward Ludwick; and his father-in-law, Bobby Edwards.
A special thank you to the OhioHealth Oncology Clinic for their excellent and compassionate care.
The family will greet friends at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road, from 9:30-11:00 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Mark Powell will officiate the service following at 11:00 am. He will be laid to rest at Dickey Church Cemetery in Ashland. Memorial contributions may be made to the OhioHealth Infusion Center.
Published in the News Journal on May 30, 2019