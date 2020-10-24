1/1
Patsy L. Berry
Patsy L. Berry

Mansfield - Patsy L. Berry, 88, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Mansfield on December 4, 1931 to the late Stanley and Sarah (Martin) Wilburn.

Patsy was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She was a lifetime member of First Christian Church where she taught Sunday School for 23 years. She was also a member to Sarah Group of F.C.C., Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority Club and The Woman's Club of the Eastern Star. Known as the caregiver to her family, Patsy loved spending time with family and friends. Patsy and her husband, Glen, enjoyed traveling all over the United States together. Christmas was her absolute favorite holiday and she hosted family and friends at her home every year. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge as well as reading, scrapbooking and doing crossword puzzles.

Patsy is survived by her children, Stephanie Berry of Mansfield, Timothy (Kelly) Berry of Largo, FL and David (Jill) Berry of Pensacola, FL; daughter-in-law, Sharon Berry; grandchildren, Heather (Jimmie) See, Jennifer Berry, Sara (Johnny) Fernandez and Noah (Judy) Berry; great-grandchildren, Kylee and Carter See, Evan, Gabriel, Joel and Kate Fernandez, Madelyn, Emma and Jake Berry; sister, Beverly Schwartzkopf of Alliance, OH; and niece and nephew, Jane and Thomas Schwartzkopf.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glen Berry and daughter, Deborah Berry Beach.

A memorial service celebrating Patsy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 200 W 3rd Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
