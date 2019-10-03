Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Patti J. Osgar


1954 - 2019
Patti J. Osgar Obituary
Patti J. Osgar

Mansfield - Patti J. Osgar, 65, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at her home early Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019. She was born in Mansfield on January 2, 1954 to the late Joe and Dorothy (Nelson) Shambre.

Patti had a heart for animals especially for her cat, Asia and chihuahua, Krystal. She loved the outdoors and fishing. Patti enjoyed trips to the casino and vacationing in Florida at Flagler Beach. She liked shopping, taking rides in the car and Nascar. She married the love of her life and soulmate, James Osgar, in 1973. Patti was a member of the American Legion and VFW Auxiliary. She worked for Mansfield Building and Loans and then at Swain Mortgage where she later retired. She was the cofounder of Osgar's Auto Body.

Patti is survived by her husband, James Osgar; son, Mike (Tiffany) Osgar; two grandchildren, Kyle Osgar and Hannah Osgar; sisters-in-law, Linda Shambre and Sandy Call; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ed and Dianne Holmes; uncle and aunt, Don and Helen Nelson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Phil Shambre and Larry Shambre.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond St. A service will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Christopher Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alpha One Foundation or Hospice of North Central Ohio.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
