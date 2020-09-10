Patti "Mama" Shumate
Mansfield - Patti "Mama" (Thomas) Shumate, 74, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Patti was born on August 24, 1947, in Logan, WV, to Dewey and Pearl (Roop) Thomas. She enjoyed shopping, dancing, and spending time with friends. She enjoyed cooking for others, "If you're hungry or not feeling well, just call mama, she'll take care of ya."
She is survived by her sons, Larry (Elisha) Compton and Mark Compton; siblings, Fred (Marlene) Thomas, and Shirley (Paul) Ward; sister-in-law, Delora Thomas; special friends, Sheila Lambert and Kim Auflich; grandchildren, Amanda (Aaron) Coffman, Bobby (Ashley) Compton, Cristina (Kevin) Sisak, Alaina Compton, Bailey Compton, Owen Compton, and Della Compton; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Ralph Thomas, Richard Thomas, Carl Thomas, Kenny Thomas, and Raymond Thomas.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123.
