Patty (Dill) Smith
Mansfield - Patty (Dill) Smith, 72, of Mansfield passed away from an extended illness March 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Patty was born December 31, 1947 in Mansfield to R. Trent & Evelyn (White) Dill. She lived in Mansfield her entire life and in the same home for the past 50 years, that she loved and took great pride in.
Patty loved to cook and cooked at the 51 Club for 8 years and was part owner of Skyway East when it first opened. She also loved to garden and grow flowers, was very artistic and had a great passion for music. She was kind hearted and always willing to help family and friends. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Patty is survived by her daughter, Marcy (Sam) Featheringill, grandchildren, Jamie (Colin) Epps, AJ Jeffrey, Luxx Heatherington, great grandchildren, Sylas, Vyctoria, Lyncoln and Marc, brother, Edward Dill and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00-4:00PM Saturday March 21, 2020 at the Amvets Post #26, 1100 West 4th Street. The family would like to thank all of the family and friends that were there for them. A special thank you to Sue Pelasky and family, Bobbi Patrick and her brother, Edward Dill. Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020