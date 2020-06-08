Paul B. Johns
Mansfield - Paul B. Johns passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 following a heart attack. He was 73.
Paul graduated from Malabar high school where he was co-captain of the football team. He was an avid Ohio State football fan. He graduated from Columbus college of arts and design. Later he worked at the local steel mill until his retirement.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Paula; a grandson, Curran; a sister, Jeneva; a brother-in-law, Don; former wife, Virginia.
He is preceded in death by his parents and older brother.
Paul was a religious man and believed in Christ as his Savior and life after death.
Due to the current health regulations, Paul's family will be holding private services Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Mansfield, Cemetery.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.