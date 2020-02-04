|
Paul C. Messplay II
Mansfield - Paul C. Messplay II passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was 90.
He was born June 22, 1929 in Galesburg, Illinois to parents Paul C. & Mildred (Lindgren) Messplay. After he graduated from Galesburg High School with the class of 1947, he proudly served his country by joining the US Army.
Paul worked for the Mental Health Association, where he served in public relations and in many executive positions for over 40 years. He retired in 1994. After retiring he volunteered for the Indiana Governor's Commission for a Smoke Free Indiana, focusing on the dangers of second hand smoke.
Paul was a loving husband and father. He was a gentle, sweet man who showed compassion for all. He gave all of his family the gift of music. He loved classical music. His kindness and compassion led him to receive the Sagamore of the Wabash and Kentucky Colonel designations. These honors go to individuals that have done a great service to the community or state of Indiana and Kentucky respectively.
He served as president of Kiwanis in many of the places where he lived. He was a news junkie, always keeping up on current events in the news. He enjoyed listening to classical music and enjoyed attending the symphony in Indianapolis, gardening, and reading, especially historical and political books.
He is survived by his loving wife whom he married on August 1, 1954, Betty (Thompson) Messplay; sons Paul C. (Beverly) Messplay III, Thomas C. (Catherine) Messplay and Gary C. (Arianna) Messplay; daughter Valerie C. (James) Clark; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and extended family.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service honoring Paul's life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Ben Weisbrod will officiate. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
Contributions in Paul's memory to the Endowment fund of United Methodist Church of the Cross may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Paul's family
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020