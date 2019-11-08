|
|
Paul D. Hardy
Butler - Paul D. Hardy, 81, of Butler, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home. Born September 13, 1938 in Sciotoville, Ohio he was the son of Raymond T. and Hattie E. (Ramey) Hardy.
Paul was a veteran of the United States Army and retired at the age of 51 from AK Steel to enjoy his life traveling. He enjoyed traveling the United States and enjoyed his winters in either Florida or Las Vegas. Paul was a kind, warm and humble man who would do anything for anyone. He was a great friend to all and a hardworker. He enjoyed watching NASCAR whether it was on TV or at the track and his favorite driver was Jeff Gordon. He also enjoyed being outdoors and fishing. Paul was the most amazing father anyone could have and he will be truly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca J. Sovine; his grandchildren, Aaron, Zeno, Alex and Jack; his great grandchildren, Landon, Logan, Daisy, Storm and Stone; first cousins, Jimmy (Jackie) Ramey and Cathy Ramey (Ray Whatman); many nieces and nephews; and Carol Milum with whom he shared a lifelong friendship with and many memories including other family and relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Donald Hardy and a brother, Ted Hardy.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors conducted by Rev. Clifford Earl Tackett. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Monday.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019