Paul E. Finical
Charlotte, NC - Paul E. Finical, former resident of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away September 12, 2019 at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born May 8, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Emily Stephan. Also surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Charles E. Murphy, of Dublin, Ohio, and his son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Stephan J. and Maryallys Finical, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and five grandchildren, Matthew, Kathleen (Jacob DeLay) and Patrick Murphy of Columbus, Ohio, Allys Finical of Washington, D.C. and Paul M. Finical of Charlotte, North Carolina.
For those wishing to make a contribution, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mansfield Art Center or to a .
Published in the News Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019