Paul E. Schopp, Sr.
Mansfield - Paul E. Schopp, Sr., age 88, passed away peacefully Wed, March 11, 2020 at the Arbors of Mifflin in Mansfield.
The son of Joseph & May Schopp, Sr., he was born April 1, 1931, in Chenoa, IL and graduated from Mansfield Senior High. Paul married his childhood sweetheart & best friend, Patricia "Pat" Tesch on June 14, 1952. They had three children. Shortly after marriage he was drafted into the Army. Proud of his service, he was a member with the American Legion Post 16. He participated in the colorguard, marching in parades and participated in military honors for fellow veterans. Paul and his buddy Al Rose coordinated the Fish Fries for the American Legion, which always put a smile on his face.
As an avid sportsman, Paul was one of the founding fathers of the Therm-O-Disc Sportsmens Club. He enjoyed fishing with his brother Joe and his wife Pat who he taught to fish. Paul and Joe made fishing lures to take with them to the lakes to sell to fellow fisherman. He also taught his boys how to fish, trap, and hunt. As an avid gardener, he would go to his drafting table and plan out the perfect garden.
A devout Catholic, he was an usher at the Resurrection Parish. For over 40 years Paul worked at Therm-O-Disc as a draftsman where he later retired. As a quiet man, you would see his big smile and laugh while enjoying his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren flourish.
He is survived by his children Mike (Cindy) Schopp of Bellville, and Lori (Bob) Au of Ontario; grandchildren Heather (Robbie) Robinson, Jeni (Jason) Reamsnider, Ashley (Jordan) Frecka, Jason (Cora) Schopp, Nicole (Judd) Schopp, Courtney Schopp, Aubrey (Sedrick) Porter, and Paul Schopp, Shawn Schopp; as well as 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years Pat Schopp, his son Paul "Skip" Schopp Jr., granddaughter Kristen Au, and brother Joseph Schopp.
His family will receive friends Monday, March 16, 2020, from 6-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where vigil services will begin at 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday at 10:30 am in Resurrection Parish, 2600 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44904. Fr. Matt Frisbee will officiate, military honors will be held at the church following the service, and burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Southern Care Hospice or Resurrection Parish may be made through the funeral home.
Share a memory & watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 15, 2020