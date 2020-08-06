Paul Eugene Harbaugh
Mansfield - On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, the loving family of Paul Eugene Harbaugh Jr. said a tearful goodbye after complications from a recent illness.
Paul did everything well. Being a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and best friend were just a few of them. Others include golfing, slow-pitch softball and bowling. He was pretty good at yard maintenance and took pride in its appearance.
In 1940 he was born to the late Paul Eugene Harbaugh Sr. and Grace Parisi-Harbaugh in Mansfield, Ohio. Paul was a 1958 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and remained a loyal Tyger fan his entire life. As a teenager he enjoyed helping his father at Paul's Drive-In on Springmill Road. He enlisted in the United States Army and served 3 years in Germany and witnessed the building of the Berlin Wall. As a motor pool mechanic in the Army he had the privilege of talking to Elvis Presley as he worked on Elvis' vehicle. Upon returning to Mansfield from the military he started a career as an electrical technician and after several years, he went to work at the U.S. Postal Service from which he retired. After retirement, he was able to spend more time on his favorite past time, golf.
Many activities were very special to him. His voice mail invited callers to leave a message or a golf tee time. He love family get togethers and card parties. At the most recent card party he exclaimed "This is the best hand I ever had". He loved holidays with his family especially Christmas, but don't ask him to decorate. He enjoyed going to the YMCA and visiting with his friends and brother every chance he got.
In 1971 he married the love of his life, Donna Sue Maynard-Harbaugh, who survives him. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Rich Leo; grandchildren, Corey Allen and Kaitlyn Potts; great-grandson, Jayden Allen; brother, Steve (Debora) Harbaugh; sister, Carol Cassel; uncle, Joe Parry; niece, Tina (Chris) Baker; nephews, Mike (Misty) Moore, Matthew Cassel and Joshua Cassel; cousins, Diana Baker, Joyce Turner, Marcy Parry, Jim Parry and Kathleen Dolega; and lifelong best friend, Charlie (Darlene) Cain. He also leaves behind grand-nieces, Tara Clark-White and Darci Baker; grand-nephews, Mick Moore and Alex Moore; great-grandnephew, Mason White; and many other loving cousins, friends and neighbors are left to cherish his memory.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Ellie Allen; brother, David Harbaugh; and numerous aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. A service will be held at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, with Rev. Mike Mack officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Paul had such a caring soul. A few of his favorite charities were Wounded Warriors
, The American Legion and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you give to one of these charities. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com