Private
To be announced at a later date
Paul Eugene "Gene" Remmer


1948 - 2020
Paul Eugene "Gene" Remmer Obituary
Paul Eugene "Gene" Remmer

Mansfield - Paul Eugene "Gene" Remmer, 72, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born January 11, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Lee and Inez (Staples) Remmer.

He attended school in Mansfield and was a track star while at John Sherman Junior High School. Gene was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Vietnam War and earned a Purple Heart during his service.

Gene is survived by two sisters, Ann (Wendell) Lindsay and Betty King; two brothers, Steve (Ora) Remmer and Lester Remmer; numerous nieces and nephews; close friend, Calvin Caldwell; and aunt, Ruby Staples. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Steve and Ellen Staples; two brothers, Robert and Jeffrey Remmer; and two sisters, Ellen Richardson and Delores Young.

Private family services will be observed. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from May 14 to May 16, 2020
