Paul J. CogarWest Salem - Paul J. Cogar, 78, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family, Tuesday August 18, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday August 23, 2020 1 P.M. to 4 P.M in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home, 313 Center Street Ashland, OH 44805. Services will be Monday August 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Truth Baptist Church, 12457 Elyria Road, West Salem, OH 44287. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the family by visiting the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com