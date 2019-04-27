|
Paul J. Kasper, 74, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away at home on March 27, 2019, after complications from Parkinson's. Following his graduation from St. Peter's High School in 1963, Paul served 4 years in the Air Force as a F4 jet aircraft mechanic. Paul's civilian career was in Quality Control in both the Aerospace and Automotive industries in Arizona and Ohio. His early retirement years were spent on his passion - designing and building furniture.
Paul is survived by his wife, Debbie Kasper of Green Valley, AZ; daughters Elise (Troy) and Julie (Dustin) of Tucson, AZ, Stephanie (Leigh) of Novato, CA; granddaughter Kristen of Tucson, AZ; brothers John (Dottie), Don (Penny) of Mansfield, OH, and Jim of Columbus, OH.
A family memorial is planned at his home on April 27, 2019.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019