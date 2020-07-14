Paul L. Eberle, Jr.
GALION - Paul L. Eberle, Jr., 74, of Galion passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born September 1, 1945 in Mansfield, he was the son of the late Paul L., Sr. and Macdelene (Gleisinger) Eberle. He married Karen (Cole) Eberle on February 1, 1991 and they enjoyed 29 years together.
He was a graduate of Northmor High School in 1964 and a veteran of the United States Navy. Paul enjoyed a successful career in the telecommunications industry, first working for the former North Electric Company and United Telephone. He then started his own business, Satellite Cellular Communications, until 2009. Paul loved to travel with his devoted wife and dogs. He made friends everywhere he went, and was always there to lend a helping hand to a friend or loved one in need. Paul especially enjoyed camping and was a member of the Good Sam Chapter 21 Triple Creek Camping Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Tamara (Ryan) Naumann of Galion, Paula (Michael) Devereaux of Delaware, Ohio, Nicholas (Tara) Nolen of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, Devon (Joseph) Steinbrunner of Fairborn, Monica (Scott) Masters of Mt. Washington, Kentucky and Paul L. III (Sarah) Eberle of Mt. Washington, Kentucky; 16 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters Betty (Ed) Kelly of Crestline and Judy Eberle of Galion and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Pat Fruth officiating.
Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail or Hospice of Morrow County in care of the funeral home.
Memorial condolences may be made to the family at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.