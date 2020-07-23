Paul L. Getz
Mansfield - For Paul Getz, building was more than wood and concrete. It was his love for space and materials, and beauty and how the home would function and serve each family as a haven - erected on a solid foundation - a foundation as solid as his: built on the cornerstone of Jesus Christ.
Remembered as a man wholly dedicated to his family and his church family, Paul passed into the Lord's care Wednesday evening July 22, 2020 from Avita Hospital Ontario from complications of COVID-19. He was 83.
Born June 10, 1937 in Mansfield to Edward and Josephine (Rosenbaum) Getz, he was graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1955. A lifelong contractor, Paul worked with his father until he and his brother Richard bought the business in 1969. Getz Builders developed the prestigious housing development Royal Oak Estates - Mansfield's premier residential community - as well as numerous residential and commercial projects. In 1976 he founded Fun Center Pools, the area's premier retailer for pools and spas. He operated both companies until 2001 before turning the reins over to the next generation.
Paul was a lifelong member, and past president, of the Building Industry Association (BIA) of North Central Ohio. He served 20 years on the Advisory Board for Mansfield Salvation Army and remained a lifelong board member.
A member of Apostolic Christian Church on Middle Bellville Road, Paul formerly taught Sunday school and served on the Radio Committee.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years Delores (Beer) Getz; their children Lori (David ) Baloy, Paul Jr (Tonya) Getz, Brenda (George) Gutai, and Mike (Juanita) Getz all of Mansfield; grandchildren Matthew Baloy, Nicholas Baloy, Joshua (Sheryl) Getz, Tyler (Katie) Getz, Austin (Reneé) Getz, Amanda (Jake) Teater, Alison (Lazarus) Palanacki, Whitney Gutai, Chelsea Gutai, Andrew (Amanda) Getz, Shelly Beth (Jason) Reves, Jason (Maya) Getz, and Kimberly Getz; 16 Great Grandchildren; a brother Roland (Shirley) Getz of Peoria, AZ; sisters-in-law Betty Beer and Carolyn Beer both of Mansfield; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Richard (Elfriede) Getz; a great grandson Oliver Palanacki; and brothers-in-law David Beer and Ronald Beer.
A private graveside service will be officiated by Elder Brother Eric Weingartner in Mansfield Cemetery. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Getz family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Apostolic Christian Church and may be forwarded to the funeral home: P.O. Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904
