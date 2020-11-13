Paul Martin Shade
Galion - Paul Martin Shade, 82, of Galion Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from complications of Covid-19.
Born on July 24, 1938, he was the son of the late Robert and Ann (Gabor) Shade.
Paul graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and was a member of the Air Force Reserve. He previously resided in Waverly, Ohio and worked at Lucasville Correction Facility.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Renee (Bob) Werner and Jennifer Shade; his granddaughters, Lace (Frank) Scalise and Brianna Shade; his grandson, Robb Werner; his great-grandson, Ryker Scalise; his brother, Jim (Pam) Shade; his sister, Judie Zuber; as well as numerous nieces and nephews
Preceded in death in addition to his parents are Rose Shade, wife; brother, Robert Clyde Shade; brother-in-law, Joe Zuber; and special cousin, Cuz Terry Gabor.
There will be no calling hours. Private service will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to share a memory of Paul or to the Shade family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
