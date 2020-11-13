1/1
Paul Martin Shade
1938 - 2020
Paul Martin Shade

Galion - Paul Martin Shade, 82, of Galion Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from complications of Covid-19.

Born on July 24, 1938, he was the son of the late Robert and Ann (Gabor) Shade.

Paul graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and was a member of the Air Force Reserve. He previously resided in Waverly, Ohio and worked at Lucasville Correction Facility.

Paul is survived by his daughters, Renee (Bob) Werner and Jennifer Shade; his granddaughters, Lace (Frank) Scalise and Brianna Shade; his grandson, Robb Werner; his great-grandson, Ryker Scalise; his brother, Jim (Pam) Shade; his sister, Judie Zuber; as well as numerous nieces and nephews

Preceded in death in addition to his parents are Rose Shade, wife; brother, Robert Clyde Shade; brother-in-law, Joe Zuber; and special cousin, Cuz Terry Gabor.

There will be no calling hours. Private service will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to share a memory of Paul or to the Shade family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Paul Martin Shade.






Published in News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
