Paul "Skip" or "Shorty" Levingston



Bellville - Paul "Skip" or "Shorty" Levingston, 82, of Bellville, passed away Saturday evening in his home surrounded by his family, following a long battle with cancer.



He was born February 6, 1937 in Bellville, the son of Samuel Jefferson and Helen (Hoeflich) Levingston, and remained a lifelong area resident.



On Aug 9, 1960 he married Loretta (Prater) Levingston who preceded him in death in 2008.



Despite the fact that Paul had little formal education, he was proud to have steady work and income to provide for his family. His career path led him to Mansfield Tire, Wade and Gatton Nursery, D.H. Bowman and Sons, and Jefferson and Perry Townships. For a time span of 25 years, he operated the same asphalt paver over many of the same roads in Richland County. Paul was a dedicated worker and employee.



Having a love for the outdoors, Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing. From small game to deer, Paul hunted them all though his real passion was coon hunting alongside his favorite hound dogs.



Paul was also quite handy serving as "crew chief" for his kids as they raced motorcycles, four wheelers and competed in other motor sports. He helped with repairs, upkeep, and tons of cheering as their biggest fan.



He is survived by son and daughter-in-law Henry "Mooch" & Debbie Levingston and a son Richard Levingston all of Bellville; grandchildren Samantha & Justin Hall of Greenup, KY, Codey Levingston and Henry Levingston, II, both of Bellville; a great granddaughter Braylyn Hall who held Paul's heart in her hand, a brother James Levingston of Mansfield, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson Henry Levingston, Jr., and siblings Lewis, William, Frederick and Robert Levingston and Gladys Buckley.



The Levingston family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home, where the funeral service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. Roy Levingston will officiate. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Levingston family (please make checks payable to Snyder Funeral Home).



Condolences may be made to his family by visiting: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com Published in the News Journal on July 22, 2019