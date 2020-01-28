|
|
Paul Raymond Phillips
Mansfield - Paul Raymond Phillips, 86, of Mansfield passed away into the arms of his Savior at home on January 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. Paul was born in Barberton, Ohio, on November 3, 1933, to Paul F. and Doris (DeVenney) Phillips.
Paul graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and was employed at Goodyear Aircraft, Charles Hoffman Company and North Central Technical College. Paul's life was led by his faith in Jesus Christ. A faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Paul served in nearly every way including through visitation, communion, leadership and various ministries. Praising the Lord through music was important to him and he used his beautiful voice to bless others through song, especially in the church choir. Paul served in whatever capacity he was called, and showed love and kindness to all, especially strangers. At restaurants, Paul couldn't pass a table without shaking hands, patting a child on the head, just saying something humorous or speaking a kind word.
Paul's love of nature was well known and he was fondly given the nickname, "Norman Nature", by loved ones. He had an amazing ability to identify any type of wildlife and was always being sent a picture of something needing identified by others. This ability was likely furthered by his love of the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and travel with family and friends. Paul's devotion to God led him to many discussions with others of faith and theology while outdoors.
Paul was adored by his family who include his wife of 59 years, Melva Whitfield Phillips; son, Mark (Jenny) Phillips of Mansfield; daughter, Lynn Doan of Lexington; son-in-law, Hung (Amanda) Doan of Lucas; and grandchildren, Mitch and Nate Phillips, Casey Doan and Meagan (Brandon) Pontious. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, John Paul Phillips.
A time of fellowship will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1592 Grace St., Mansfield. A celebration of a life well lived conducted by Rev. Michael W. Mack will follow at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Hospice of North Central Ohio.
There are no words to express the gratitude we feel for all the support received from so many friends and family. A special thank you to Hospice of North Central Ohio, especially Tiffany and Tammy, for their excellent care.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020