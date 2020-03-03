|
|
Paul Warren Payton
Mooresville, NC - Paul Warren Payton, 74, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on January 31, 1946 in Akron, OH, to the late Paul and Helen Henry Payton. Mr. Payton was a veteran serving in the US Navy. He was a retired quality control manager from the metal stamping industry. He was an advocate of the 2nd amendment and was a devoted supporter of multiple charities. Mr. Payton enjoyed classic films and was an ice cream connoisseur. Mostly he loved his children, grandchildren, and his fur babies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Paul Warren, Jr.; brother, Robert Ebie; and grandson, Dominic Payton.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kimberley Walkup Payton; children, Shelley Malcomb, Stasia Giles (David), Paula Payton (Rob Lockhart); sister, Ruth Marker (Glenn); brother, David Ebie; grandchildren, Joshua Malcomb, Benjamin Payton, Nathan and Gabriel Giles, Payton Lockhart; and great grandson, Zac Payton.
A Memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, March 6 at Abundant Life Foursquare Church with Rev. Jim Strieb and David Giles officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon's International, PO Box 872, Mooresville, NC 28115 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, NC, is serving the Payton family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020