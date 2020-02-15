|
Paula Martinez
Mansfield -
Paula Martinez, 63 years young, passed away on February 9th, 2020 at The Oak Grove Manor holding her Daughter's hand after her year and a half long battle with lung and brain cancer.
She was born on March 12th, 1956 in Paterson, N.J. to Philip and Mary Martinez.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Christopher Gerhart, parents Philip and Mary Martinez, and sister Mary Martinez.
She is survived by her 4 Children and 7 grandchildren; Demian Blair and his children Benjamin and Sarah, Katherine Gerhart and her children Krista, Sadie and Olivia, Shayna Gerhart and Skye Byard and her children Jaxon and Chloe.
Paula was happiest designing and making jewelry. Exercising her creativity filled her bucket.
Her passion was compassion. Paula "Sunshine" spread joy wherever she went. Her smile lit up any dark. Her strength and compassion will live on in every soul she has help lift.
Her proudest achievements were her children and grand children she was their safe space, their rock.
Thank you to everyone for the kindness, support and love you have shown our Sunshine and our family during her battle and passing.
Please join us to celebrate the life and loving legacy of Paula Sunshine Martinez on February 22, 2020 at the Amvets post 43 in Bellville. Calling hours from 4-6 with services from 6-7.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020