Paula Roth
Mansfield - Paula Roth, age 89, of Mansfield, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 13, 2020, while receiving rehabilitation services at Wesley Glen, in Columbus, Ohio, after a brief illness. She was born August 14, 1931, in Crvenka (Tscherwenka), Yugoslavia, to Donau Schwaben, Philipp, a master tailor, and Anna Weiss Roth. To avoid the Russian advance, she and her family left their home in October of 1944 and became refugees during the rest of WWII, ending in Germany. She immigrated to the USA in 1949 with her parents and siblings. Paula then began working at North American Knitting Co, where she worked for 53 years, until she retired as the head pattern maker. She often worked with the designers directly to transform their design vision into production-ready patterns.
Paula had a big heart and a giving soul, having been a caregiver for several family members over the years. She read the bible every day and took great comfort from being re-baptized in 2019. An excellent cook and baker, she enjoyed having visitors stop by for cake and coffee. Her Schnecken were wunderbar! In addition, she loved to garden, travel, and be around children, family, and friends.
She lived life with grace and was brave, talented, kind, devout, and dearly loved by family, friends, and neighbors. The amount of get well wishes and support received from her Mansfield-based family of friends has been overwhelming. Thank you.
Paula was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother, Albert (Irene) Roth; sister, Louise (John) Effler; and a niece, Viola Roth. Surviving are two nieces, Ramona (Elaine) Roth-Nichols and Sylvia Effler (Steve) Wallace; three great nieces; a great-great niece and nephew; and several cousins still in Germany.
Due to the restrictions imposed as a result of the current global pandemic, there will be only a graveside service held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Mansfield Cemetery, 389 Altamont Avenue with arrangements handled by the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors. For those attending, there will be a line-up at the main gate that will take place between 10:30 - 10:45 a.m. before proceeding into the cemetery. The family will preside around the casket where friends are asked to respectfully social distance back away from the family until after the service concludes; friends can then pay their respects. Masks are required. Memorial donations can be made to the Apostolic Christian Church, 1332 Middle Bellville Rd, Mansfield, Ohio 44904.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com