|
|
Paulette M. Mull
Mansfield - Paulette M. Mull, 72, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Oak Grove Manor. Paulette was born on February 2, 1947 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Benjamin Sawdey and Ruth (Snyder) Schoenfelt.
Paulette was a 1965 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, and a 1969 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She retired after more than 30 years as an educator for Mansfield City Schools, where she taught at Carpenter Elementary. Paulette was devoted to her family, and loved them more than anything. A strong woman that never allowed the troubles and trials of life to shake her, she was definitely the matriarch of the family. Her grandchildren were her whole life. She loved taking them to school everyday, making them breakfast, and watching them play ball. She loved to take long drives, particularly to Lake Erie, reading, tending to her flowers, and her weakness was sweets.
Paulette leaves behind her daughters, Jennifer (Timothy) Frazier and Stephanie Thompson; grandchildren, Joslynne, Hunter and Elizabeth Frazier; brother, Harry L. (Judy) Waldman; brother-in-law, Kenneth Byrd; aunt and uncle, Carl (Regina) Snyder; nieces and nephews, Josh (Julie) Byrd and family, Jarrod Byrd, Ben Waldman and family, Tim Waldman and family and Joy (Steve) Bulakovski and family; her cousins, Brenda (Jim) Wynn, Gary Payne, Brian (Linda) Payne, Doug (Betsy) Snyder, and Gretchen (Tom) Schmitz; and special friend, Ruby Vavra. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Mull; step-father, Harry Waldman; sister, Barbara Byrd; and grandparents, Harold and Martha Snyder.
Dr. Richard Rader will officiate the graveside service at Oak Grove Memorial Park on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the . The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Mull family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 19, 2019