Secor Funeral Home
414 E Main St
New Washington, OH 44854
(419) 492-2174
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
North Auburn, OH
View Map
Tiro - Pauline C. Kehres, age 84, resident of Tiro, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Avita Bucyrus Hospital. She was born on August 9, 1934, in New Washington, Ohio, to the late Henry and Lena (Daniel) Stockmaster and had been a resident of Tiro and surrounding communities all of her life. She was a member of the Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in North Auburn and the Rosary Altar Society. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose and the Amvets Ladies Auxiliary, both in Bucyrus.

She is survived by her husband, Benedict L. Kehres, whom she wed on May 12, 1956; three daughters, Nancy Kehres of Toledo, Linda Vaughn (Rob Burroughs) of Bloomville and Kathy (Stanley) Hensley "Toot & Bones" of Bucyrus; one son, Donald (Donna) Kehres of New Washington; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one sister, Bertha Mason of New Washington; and two sisters-in-law, Betty Stockmaster and Cecilia Stockmaster of New Washington.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lena (Daniel) Stockmaster; one son-in-law, Jeffrey Vaughn; two brothers, Harold Stockmaster and Jerome Stockmaster; a sister, Clara Nolan; and a brother-in-law, Curt Mason.

Visitation will be at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM. The funeral mass will be on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 1:30 PM at the Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in North Auburn, Ohio, with Fr. George Mahas and Fr. Frank Kehres officiating. The burial will follow at the Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery in North Auburn, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mother of Sorrows endowment fund, the or to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal & Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 27, 2019
