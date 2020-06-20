Pauline Hall
Pauline Hall

Mansfield - Pauline Hall, 86, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Oak Grove Manor.

Pauline is survived by her two sons, Billy Ray Wells of Mansfield, OH, and Jerry Allen Byrd of Tampa, FL; her daughter, Deborah McQuigg of Florence, CO; her daughters- in- law, Donna Wells, and Fina Byrd;

her ten grandchildren, Michael Wells, Marlene Lara, Billy Wells Jr., Clifford McQuigg, Elisha McQuigg, Benjamin McQuigg, Matthew McQuigg, Stephen McQuigg, Catherine Luckey, and Jeremy Byrd; and her twelve great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Hall family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
