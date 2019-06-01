Pauline Isabelle Hunter



Mansfield - Blessed with artistic talent and a generous soul, Pauline Isabelle Hunter was outgoing and held a heartfelt love for animals - birds were often the subject of her paintings and drawings, and she always had a dog in the house. Isabelle passed into the Lord's care May 28, 2019 from Presidential Center in Marion. She was 97.



Born February 10, 1922 to J D and Cleo (Yarnell) Ohler, she was graduated from Lucas High School and went to arts school. Following the untimely death of her husband, she worked as a seamstress while raising her children and later worked as an inspector at Therm-O-Disc, retiring after 17 years in 1989.



She was a member of Victory Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and helped with posters and art work.



She is survived by her son Bruce (Theresa) Hunter of Bellville; step daughter Sue Pennypacker of Overgaard, AZ, grandchildren Eric (Jennifer) Hunter of Mansfield, Kristen Hunter of Columbus, Rex Ryan Hunter of Bellville, Julie (Tevin Edwards) Hunter of Lexington, and Bruce Kevin Hunter of Bellville; great grandchildren Nicholas, Gabriella, and Adelynn; numerous step grandchildren including John Hunter and David Hunter; and a sister Anna Brown of Crestline.



She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Arthur Hunter in 1954; sons Rex Hunter, John Hunter, Dave McClure; and siblings Dora Zellner, Ray Ohler, Alma Harding and Lena Stuckey.



The Hunter family will receive guests Monday, June 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where her funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Pastors Jason Price and John Wiseman will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Perrysville.



Contributions in her memory to her family may be made at the funeral home.



Published in the News Journal on June 1, 2019