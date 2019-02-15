|
|
Pauline "Polly" M. Ruby
Norwalk - Pauline "Polly" M (Yeager) (Sturgeon) Ruby, age 96, of Norwalk, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 after a brief illness at Stein Hospice Care Center.
She was born March 27, 1922 in Mansfield, Ohio to Glenn and Geneva (Reed) Yeager. She is survived by her daughters, Julia Ann (Harold) Price of Galion and Deborah J. Boos of Lake Mary, FL; son, Mark W. (Jo) Ruby of Lorain; eight grandchildren, Scott (Tammy), Rob (Cheryl), and Randy (Sue) Snyder, Tracy (Mark) Boos Fletcher and Michael Trevor (Valerie) Boos, Ann (Dan), Lisa, and Ryan Ruby; 10 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband, Frederick William Sturgeon; and her 2nd husband, William "Bill" Ruby in 2008; sister, Alice Jean Smith.
She was a member of the Norwalk First United Methodist Church and was the Secretary for the District Office of the First United Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling to Surfside Beach in South Carolina. She was an avid bird watcher, enjoyed playing cards with her family, painting and gardening. She was a loving mother and grandmother. According to her grandchildren, she was "the best grandma ever"! She was a beautiful person, both inside and out. Although she was tiny, she was the rock and the glue of her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Friends may call on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4 - 6 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. Also Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 10:30 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church, 60 W. Main Street, Norwalk with Rev. Brian Oglesbee officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line Road, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to First United Methodist Church, 60 W. Main Street, Norwalk, OH 44857.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 15, 2019