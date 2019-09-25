|
|
Pauline Marjorie Burggraf
Mansfield - Pauline Marjorie Burggraf, 99, of Mansfield, passed away at Mansfield Place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Pauline was born on May 15, 1920 in Morrow County. She was the daughter of Ivan and Hazel (Snyder) Rule.
Pauline was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Active in her community, she was a member of the United Methodist Women's Group, Ruth Circle, she served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board for 15 years, and also served the Richland County Association for the Mentally Handicapped. Pauline was an artist with a passion for painting. Her hobbies included gardening and she loved to travel. Pauline loved her family and cherished many fond memories with them.
She is survived by her son, Gary Burggraf of Mansfield; her daughter, Vickie (James) Dutter of Louisville, Ohio; her grandchildren, Brian Burggraf, Jason, Jamison, and Andrew Dutter; her great-grandchildren, Hunter and Justin Burggraf, Alex, Jacob, Emma, Gillian, Leona, and Simone Dutter; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Burggraf in 1997; her son, John Burggraf in 2010; her brothers, Ivan Rule Jr., and David Rule; and a daughter-in-law, Nancy Burggraf.
A special thank you to the Mansfield Place and also the Apostolic Christian Home on Logan Road for the excellent care that was provided to Pauline.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-2:00 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Services will follow at 2:00 pm conducted by Pastor Becky Weamer at the funeral home. Pauline will be laid to rest in Mount Gilead, Ohio in the Bryn Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019