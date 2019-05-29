Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Mansfield - Pearl Boggs, 101, of Mansfield, died peacefully at her home on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1917 in Soldier, Kentucky to Claude and LouAda Clark. She was one of nine siblings. Pearl was a long time member of the Hanna Road Church of God in Mansfield. Pearl was married to her beloved husband of 60 years, Elmer Lee Boggs until his passing in 1994. One of her favorite things to do was attend church, she also enjoyed singing, canning and gardening.

Pearl is survived by her children, Carl Ray Boggs of Memphis, Tennessee, Verlin Gay Boggs of Kokomo, Indiana, Tina Obney of Mansfield, and Glenn Arthur Boggs of Bellville; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Carl David Clark of Hebron, Kentucky. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Lee Boggs; her daughter, Virginia Ruth Nickles; her son, Eddie Arnold Boggs; her brothers, Arthur and Albert; and her sisters, Cora, Clara, Bertha, Lucille, and Merle.

Family and friends may call from 12:30-2:00 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Pastor Ferlie Yates will officiate the funeral service at 2:00 pm. Pearl will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 29, 2019
