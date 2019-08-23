|
|
Pearl Irene Shorthouse Marietta, 88, passed away on July 29, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida.
Pearl was born in Huron County, Ohio on February 28, 1931 to Roy and Ruth VanVranken Shorthouse. She married Floyd Earl Marietta on December 9, 1950, and they raised three children together.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy & Ruth; husband, Floyd; brother, Carl Shorthouse; and grandson Brandon Marietta.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Wilson (Charles), John Marietta (Linda), and Debra Urban (Terry); sister, DonnaJean White (Arthur); grandchildren Chanda Cooney (Charles), Crystal Andrews, Charles Wilson, Jason Marietta, Angela Hill, Shawna Marietta-Lane, Janie Muldoon, Valene Marietta-Wright, and Kiersten Marietta; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Ohio at a later date.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 23, 2019