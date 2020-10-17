1/
Peggy Jane Mandeville
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Jane Mandeville

Mansfield - Peggy Jane Mandeville, 84, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Mansfield Memorial Homes. She was born November 22, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio, the only daughter of the late Carl and Winona Virginia (Burgess) Snyder.

She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1953. Peggy started her career at Ohio Brass and then worked for many years at Aetna Insurance. She was a hard-working woman who made it look effortless. She was an avid seamstress, making many items for her family, friends and home over the years. She enjoyed riding horses and living on their farm. Peggy liked crafts especially painting and cross stitch. She had an analytical mind that loved solving puzzles, accounting and anything to do with numbers.

Peggy is survived by two sons, Jeff Mandeville and Scott (Irena) Mandeville; three grandchildren, Bradley Mandeville, Emily Mandeville and Casey Mandeville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Keith Mandeville; and brothers, Barry and Rex Snyder.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery beside her husband.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved