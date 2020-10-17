Peggy Jane Mandeville
Mansfield - Peggy Jane Mandeville, 84, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Mansfield Memorial Homes. She was born November 22, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio, the only daughter of the late Carl and Winona Virginia (Burgess) Snyder.
She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1953. Peggy started her career at Ohio Brass and then worked for many years at Aetna Insurance. She was a hard-working woman who made it look effortless. She was an avid seamstress, making many items for her family, friends and home over the years. She enjoyed riding horses and living on their farm. Peggy liked crafts especially painting and cross stitch. She had an analytical mind that loved solving puzzles, accounting and anything to do with numbers.
Peggy is survived by two sons, Jeff Mandeville and Scott (Irena) Mandeville; three grandchildren, Bradley Mandeville, Emily Mandeville and Casey Mandeville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Keith Mandeville; and brothers, Barry and Rex Snyder.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery beside her husband.
