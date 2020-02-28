|
Peggy Nolan
Mansfield - Peggy Nolan, 64, was called home to the Lord on February 27, 2020 surrounded by family and friends while resting comfortably in her home. Born Peggy Sue Sparks March 19, 1955 to Ada and Morton Sparks in Concord, Kentucky. Peggy retired from Jay Plastics in 2017 shortly after her diagnosis of stage 4 laryngeal cancer.
Above all, Peggy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Peggy's face lit up when they entered the room, showing the genuine love and happiness that comes with the joyful fulfillment of renewed youth. She cherished these times most.
Peggy enjoyed trivia (of all sorts) and was always the one to call when you needed to "phone a friend". Always up for the game of Rummy, Yahtzee or her favorite....BINGO.
Peggy loved the sunshine and spending time at the beach. No sunscreen necessary. The warm sunny weather of the Florida coast was a welcome relief from Ohio's winter bite.
Peggy was a fighter, even as cancer attacked her body, robbing her of the ability to eat and speak; it could never touch her heart and soul. Rest in peace beloved Mom and Grandma.
Peggy is survived by her three children, Sheena (Michael) Ogden-Gossard of Palm Bay, Florida, Billie (Brad) Rice of Mansfield and Adam (Holly) Nolan of Mansfield; her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, Sydney (Alex Elalfi) of Palm Bay, Florida, Brooke (Dalton) Zickefoose of Loudonville, Mathew Rice of Mansfield, Riley and Emily Nolan of Mansfield and Hayden and Hadlee Zickefoose of Loudonville. Peggy is also survived by her nine siblings, Irene Butler of Bucyrus, Ramona Scaggs of Olive Hill, Kentucky, Helen Kegley of New London, Ohio, Betty Spring of Butler, Indiana, Linda Gregory of Lordstown, Ohio, Shirley Horsley of Shelby, Sondra Mauk of Mansfield and John Sparks of Mansfield.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Morton and Ada Sparks; her brother, Russell Sparks; and three sisters, Louise Bandagski, Alberta Cogar and Audrey Lunsford.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield with a service following at 12:00 p.m. in Peggy's honor with Rev. Vickie Kissel presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
The family of Peggy would like to thank the staff of OhioHealth CCU and Hospice for their exceptional care as well as Wappner Funeral Directors.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020