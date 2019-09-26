|
|
Peggy Parrott
Shelby - Peggy Ann (Wheeler) Will-Parrott, age 84, died Tuesday September 24, 2019 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby, Ohio.
Born on January 26, 1935 in Shelby, to Jack and Mae (Cole) Wheeler. She was a Shelby area resident until moving to Naples, Florida from 1968 until 2009 before returning to Shelby. Peggy attended the First Lutheran Church of Shelby, and was a member of The Moose Lodge and Eagles. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, and reading.
She is survived by her children, Gaye (Ray) Shira, George (Ronni) Will, Phil (Doris) Will of Shelby, David (Virlene) Will of Naples, FL, Stan (Patti) Will of Galion, OH, Kip (Chong) Will of Concord, CA; step-children Karin Perry of Ashland, OH, Karla Buchanan of Greenwich, OH, And Ken Parrott of Naples, FL; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson on the way; numerous step-grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren; three siblings Patricia (Gene) Schwartzkopf of Indianapolis, IN, Joseph (Paula) Wheeler of Shelby, and Judy McCormack of Columbus, OH.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wayne "Bud" Parrott, her sister Betty Low Huey, a brother John Stephen Wheeler, and a stepson Keith Parrott.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. Pastor Russel Yoak will officiate with interment at the North Fairfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church at 33 Broadway St. Shelby, OH 44875.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019