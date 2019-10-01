|
Peggy Sprang
Mansfield - Peggy Dolores Sprang, age 90, peacefully passed away September 28, 2019 at Brookwood Place (Brethren Care) in Ashland.
She was born August 30, 1929 to parents Newton W. & Florence M. (Markey) Wood in Mansfield and was raised on the family farm. Peggy was a 1947 graduate of Union High School in Epworth and went on to attend Mansfield Business College. At her cousin's wedding, Peggy met the best man, Harold Sprang, and they were married July 24, 1949 in the Shenandoah Christian Church.
Peggy worked many years in the insurance industry in Mansfield, and retired in 1992 from Rinehart-Walters-Danner Insurance. She also tended a large garden and worked hard alongside her husband on their crop and dairy farm which remains in the family today.
Peggy had varied interests including: crafting, genealogical research, collecting cow figurines, taking care of her adopted stray cats, and reading her many magazine subscriptions cover-to-cover. She was gifted in sewing, crocheting, knitting, and her pie baking was legendary. Above all, she deeply cared for her family and loved being a grandma.
She is survived by son Jeff (Linda) Sprang, and a daughter Sally (Jamie) McGraw, all of rural Shiloh; grandchildren Jennifer (Keith) Hummel of Greenwich, Steven (Lauren) Sprang of Bend, OR, Dr. Richard (Jenn) Sprang of Westerville, Dustin (Tera) Ewing of Lexington, Jamie Collins of Windsor, CO, Heidi Sprang of Louisville, CO, and Gretchen (Randy) Belmarez of Rosenberg, TX; great-grandchildren Lucas Collins, William Hummel, Kendall Collins, Nathan Hummel, Everett Ewing, Adalyn Ewing, Austin Belmarez, and Liam Belmarez; and a nephew John Shiffler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Harold Sprang in 2009; son Robert "Bob" Sprang; brother Robert Shiffler; and niece Sandra Tolen.
Peggy's family wishes to thank The Waterford at Mansfield, Brethren Care, and Kindred Hospice for their kind care.
Her family will receive friends 10am-12pm Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Finefrock Chapel of the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where her funeral service will begin at 12 noon officiated by Pastor Steve Oswalt. Contributions to the American Red Cross may be brought or sent to the funeral home. Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Peggy's family and encourage you to share a memory with them and watch her tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019